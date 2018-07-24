Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Heads back to DL

Sanchez was placed on the disabled list Tuesday after an MRI confirmed that he reinjured his groin, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

This makes sense, given that Sanchez dogged a couple plays in Monday's game in a manner that hinted at him being limited with a lower-body injury. It is unclear how much time he will miss, but he was sidelined for 20 games with his last groin injury (a Grade 1 strain). Kyle Higashioka will likely be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to serve as the backup catcher while Tuesday's starter, Austin Romine, serves as the go-to backstop.