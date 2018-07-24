Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Heads back to DL
Sanchez was placed on the disabled list Tuesday after an MRI confirmed that he reinjured his groin, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.
This makes sense, given that Sanchez dogged a couple plays in Monday's game in a manner that hinted at him being limited with a lower-body injury. It is unclear how much time he will miss, but he was sidelined for 20 games with his last groin injury (a Grade 1 strain). Kyle Higashioka will likely be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to serve as the backup catcher while Tuesday's starter, Austin Romine, serves as the go-to backstop.
More News
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Out Tuesday in possible benching•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: May have reinjured groin•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Back from injury•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Homers twice in pair of rehab games•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Ready for rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Could begin rehab assignment Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...