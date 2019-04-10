Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Heads to bench

Sanchez is not in the lineup Wednesday against Houston.

Sanchez was the designated hitter in Tuesday's game due to unspecified tightness, James Wagner of The New York Times reports. It's unclear whether that's the cause of his absence Wednesday or if he's simply due for a routine day off. With no game Thursday and seemingly no serious injury worries, Sanchez will likely return to the lineup Friday against the White Sox.

