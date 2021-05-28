site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Heads to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Sanchez is not starting Friday against the Tigers.
Sanchez hits the bench despite the fact that he went 2-for-3 with a homer in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays. Kyle Higashioka will catch Gerrit Cole in his absence.
