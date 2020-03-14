Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Health improving
General manager Brian Cashman said Friday that Sanchez has "improved" since being diagnosed with the flu Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Sanchez was hampered by lower-back tightness early in spring training and was later diagnosed with the flu Tuesday. Although all spring training activities have been suspended for the foreseeable future, Sanchez's improved physical state could allow him to ramp-up baseball activities in the coming days, wherever he may decide to do so. Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported earlier Friday that the majority of Yankees players plan on continuing informal workouts at the team's Tampa facility, so Sanchez could decide to do the same when he feels healthy enough.
