Sanchez went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in his Grapefruit League debut Friday against the Orioles.

Sanchez struck out in his first at-bat before flying out in his second and final trip to the plate Friday. More important is the fact that Sanchez played four innings behind the dish and reported no issues, which should ease concerns over his surgically repaired left shoulder. He's expected to start at catcher again on Sunday.