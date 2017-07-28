Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Hits 15th homer Thursday

Sanchez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI during Thursday's win over Tampa Bay.

This was just the second home run in July for the backstop, and Sanchez entered Thursday's game with a disappointing .579 OPS for the month. Fantasy owners hope the blast kick-starts a solid stretch for the slugger. Even with the recent struggles, he's still sporting solid year-long numbers with 15 bombs, 49 RBI, 44 runs and a .266/.342/.479 slash line through 295 plate appearances.