Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Hits 17th home run Thursday

Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Indians.

Sanchez's seventh-inning blast was the only damage against Corey Kluber, who allowed just three other base runners in a complete game effort. The catcher found his power stroke with six extra-base hits during New York's recent eight-game homestand, and it's nice to see him maintaining that form with a good performance in the first leg of a seven-game road trip.