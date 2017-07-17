Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Hits bench Monday
Sanchez is out of the lineup Monday against the Twins, Pete Caldera of The Record reports.
After he was behind the dish for the second half of Sunday's doubleheader with the Red Sox, Sanchez will be given a breather for the series opener with the Twins as Austin Romine checks in behind the plate. Sanchez finds himself sitting for the second time in three contests following a string of 10 consecutive starts.
More News
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Sitting out front end of doubleheader•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Hits 14th blast of 2017 on Friday•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Reaches base three times in loss•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Takes seat Friday•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Hits ninth home run of month•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...