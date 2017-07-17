Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Hits bench Monday

Sanchez is out of the lineup Monday against the Twins, Pete Caldera of The Record reports.

After he was behind the dish for the second half of Sunday's doubleheader with the Red Sox, Sanchez will be given a breather for the series opener with the Twins as Austin Romine checks in behind the plate. Sanchez finds himself sitting for the second time in three contests following a string of 10 consecutive starts.

