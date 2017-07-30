Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Hits bench Sunday
Sanchez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays.
After extending his hitting streak to four games with a home run and a double Saturday, Sanchez will receive a breather for the series finale before presumably rejoining the lineup when the Yankees resume their homestand Monday against the Tigers. Austin Romine will spell Sanchez behind the plate.
