Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Hits bench Sunday

Sanchez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays.

After extending his hitting streak to four games with a home run and a double Saturday, Sanchez will receive a breather for the series finale before presumably rejoining the lineup when the Yankees resume their homestand Monday against the Tigers. Austin Romine will spell Sanchez behind the plate.

