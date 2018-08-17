Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Hits in cage Friday
Sanchez (groin) took batting practice in the cage, worked on defensive drills and threw to bases Friday in New York, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Manager Aaron Boone stated that Sanchez had "a good day" mixing in various drills and activities after the Yankees sent him in for an additional MRI, just to make sure everything is healing as planned. Looking ahead, Sanchez will return to Tampa on Sunday, where he's set to begin a rehab assignment by the end of next week.
