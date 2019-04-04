Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Hits solo homer in win
Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the Yankees' 8-4 win over the Orioles on Thursday.
The backstop went yard off Alex Cobb in the sixth inning, his third longball in six games to start the season. Sanchez is hitting just .217 through 23 at-bats, but the three homers and .609 slugging percentage are at least an encouraging sign that he will provide solid power numbers this season, even if he's not hitting for high average.
