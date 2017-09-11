Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Hits two homers Sunday
Sanchez went 3-for-4 with a double, two solo home runs and four runs scored in Sunday's 16-7 win over the Rangers.
Sanchez and teammate Aaron Judge went deep twice in this one. Serving a three-game suspension for his role in a brawl against Detroit did little to slow down the scorching slugger, who has mustered multiple hits in two of three games since his return after producing multi-hit efforts in three of his last four contests prior to sitting out. Sanchez now has 30 home runs in 106 games this year after slugging 20 in 53 games last season.
