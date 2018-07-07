Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Hitting and catching but not running

Sanchez (groin) is catching bullpen sessions and taking batting practice but has yet to run the bases, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez is expected to be back shortly before or after the All-Star break. He's making progress in his recovery, though he'll need to be able to run before being able to return. A more concrete timetable should become clearer in the coming days.

More News
Our Latest Stories