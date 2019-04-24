Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Hitting cleanup Wednesday
Sanchez (calf) is starting at catcher and batting fourth in Wednesday's game against the Angels.
Sanchez will return to the starting lineup after missing 11 games due to a calf strain. Austin Romine, who was the primary starter with Sanchez on the mend, will return to the bench. Sanchez was batting .268/.333/.732 with six home runs before his injury and will look to continue providing power to the middle of the Yankees order with sluggers Giancarlo Stanton (biceps) and Aaron Judge (oblique) on the 10-day injured list.
