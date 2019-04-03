Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Hitting cleanup Wednesday
Sanchez is back in the lineup Wednesday, catching and hitting fourth against the Tigers.
Sanchez got his first day off of the season Tuesday, but he's back in action for this contest against Detroit. He'll be deployed in the cleanup role for the first time this year, as manager Aaron Boone will hope he can keep his power stroke going after going yard in his previous two starts.
