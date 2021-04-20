site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Hitting seventh Tuesday
Sanchez (finger) is starting at catcher and batting seventh Tuesday against Atlanta.
He exited Saturday's game with a couple bruised fingers, but he only needed a couple days to get right. Sanchez is hitting .237/.356/.421 with two home runs in 12 games.
