Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Homers again in lopsided loss

Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 19-5 loss to the Indians on Thursday.

Sanchez provided one of the few highlights in an otherwise miserable game for New York, crushing a 441-foot home run to center field in the sixth inning. The blast was his second in as many days and third overall since returning from the injured list on Aug. 10. In that span, the 26-year-old has complemented the trio of long balls with a .318/.400/.773 slash line and six RBI in six games.