Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Saturday's win over Toronto.
Sanchez gave his team a 2-1 lead with a fourth-inning shot off Ross Stripling. He's now homered in both of the first two games of the season. He's also yet to strike out, an encouraging sign after he posted a 36.0 percent strikeout rate last season.
