Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Homers, doubles in win
Sanchez went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a double Monday in the Yankees' 7-2 win over the Twins.
It was Sanchez's best performance at the dish since he was reinstated from the disabled list Sept. 1, as the backstop had managed just three hits in 25 at-bats over seven games on the month heading into Monday. Despite enduring multiple setbacks on the health front this season and batting just .189 across 313 plate appearances, Sanchez still makes for a viable No. 1 catcher for most fantasy squads, a reflection of the lack of high-end offensive talent at the position league wide.
