Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Orioles.

Sanchez was part of a four-run rally in the first inning Sunday with his fifth home run of the season, but the Yankees were unable to pick up the win. Sanchez has now started in each of the last four games, and he's hitting .193 with 11 runs and 10 RBI this year.