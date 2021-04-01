Sanchez went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and one walk in Thursday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Sanchez had a disappointing season at the plate by slashing .147/.253/.365 last year, but he began the 2021 campaign on a high note with a two-run blast in his first at-bat of the season. Kyle Higashioka should see his fair share of playing time behind the dish in 2021, but Sanchez impressed while catching Gerrit Cole on Opening Day.