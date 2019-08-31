Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Homers twice in win

Sanchez went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs in Saturday's win over the A's.

Sanchez provided all of the offense for New York through seven innings and kept his team in the game until DJ LeMahieu walked it off in the 11th. J.T. Realmuto has been the most valuable fantasy catcher this season, but with 32 homers and 71 RBI, Sanchez is right behind him at the position.