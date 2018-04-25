Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Homers twice Tuesday

Sanchez went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Twins.

After hitting just .063/.091/.188 through 32 at-bats to begin the season, Sanchez sat out two games with a calf injury. Since, he has recorded at least one hit in nine of his 11 games, and also produced two multi-home run games along with 12 RBI and eight runs scored. Though he's still hitting just .208/.247/.481 for the season, he has broken out of his early season slump.