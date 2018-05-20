Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Homers twice

Sanchez went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double, three RBI, and two runs scored Saturday against the Royals.

This performance was Sanchez's third multi-homer effort of the season and brought his home-run total to 12. The four-hit effort brought his average up to .225 -- his highest mark of the season -- and it could continue to rise if his .215 BABIP improves. A bump in average would boost his value even more, as he is already providing exceptional counting stats -- especially as a catcher.