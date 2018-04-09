Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Hopeful to return Tuesday

General manager Brian Cashman said the hope is that Sanchez (calf) will return to action Tuesday against the Red Sox, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Sanchez has missed the previous two games while nursing a calf injury, but with an off day Monday -- marking the catcher's third consecutive day off -- the Yankees are hoping that the 25-year-old will be able to either catch or serve as the team's designated hitter for Tuesday's series opener. He'll still have to be cleared by team doctors prior to Tuesday's game, and while the Yankees are hopeful to have their star catcher back in action, Cashman noted he "can't guarantee anything." Look for Sanchez's status to clear up sometime Tuesday. If he's unable to play, Austin Romine will once again start behind the dish.