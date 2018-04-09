Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Hopeful to return Tuesday
General manager Brian Cashman said the hope is that Sanchez (calf) will return to action Tuesday against the Red Sox, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Sanchez has missed the previous two games while nursing a calf injury, but with an off day Monday -- marking the catcher's third consecutive day off -- the Yankees are hoping that the 25-year-old will be able to either catch or serve as the team's designated hitter for Tuesday's series opener. He'll still have to be cleared by team doctors prior to Tuesday's game, and while the Yankees are hopeful to have their star catcher back in action, Cashman noted he "can't guarantee anything." Look for Sanchez's status to clear up sometime Tuesday. If he's unable to play, Austin Romine will once again start behind the dish.
More News
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Newcomb looks like an ace; Bogaerts hurt
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...