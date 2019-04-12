Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Hopes to return in minimum time

Sanchez (calf) hopes to be able to return after the minimum 10-day stay on the injured list, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Sanchez is eligible to return as soon as April 21. An MRI taken Thursday revealed a minor calf strain, which surprised the catcher as he'd evidently felt fine. He'll be shut down for five days before resuming baseball activities.

