Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Hurts thumb in win
Sanchez was removed from Sunday's 12-8 win over the Red Sox in the ninth inning after jamming his left thumb on a pitch in the bottom of the eighth, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Sanchez went 1-for-5 with a walk, a run and two RBI before departing in favor of Austin Romine for the final frame. The 26-year-old told reporters after the contest that he isn't worried about the injury, but he'll wait and see how his thumb feels prior to Tuesday's series opener against the Mets before committing to playing.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...