Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Hurts thumb in win

Sanchez was removed from Sunday's 12-8 win over the Red Sox in the ninth inning after jamming his left thumb on a pitch in the bottom of the eighth, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Sanchez went 1-for-5 with a walk, a run and two RBI before departing in favor of Austin Romine for the final frame. The 26-year-old told reporters after the contest that he isn't worried about the injury, but he'll wait and see how his thumb feels prior to Tuesday's series opener against the Mets before committing to playing.