Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Idle for Saturday's contest

Sanchez is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Sanchez played all nine innings in Friday's series-opening 8-2 win over the Rockies but had a rough day both at the plate and behind the dish. He finished 0-for-4 with a walk and a run scored and was charged with catcher's interference in the fifth inning, bringing Sanchez's error total up to 12 for the season. Austin Romine will fill in for him Saturday, but expect Sanchez to resume catching duties in the series finale Sunday.