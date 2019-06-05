Yankees' Gary Sanchez: In lineup Wednesday

Sanchez (elbow) is starting at catcher and hitting third Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

As expected, Sanchez won't be forced to miss any time after getting hit by Lourdes Gurriel's bat in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jays. The backstop, who is hitting .273/.341/.584 with seven homers and 14 RBI in his last 20 appearances, will face right-hander Trent Thornton in this one.