Sanchez went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-7 loss to Houston.

Sanchez's three-run shot in the eighth inning was his 15th of the season and first of July. He entered Sunday's contest stuck in a 1-for-23 rut in six appearances this month. The slugging catcher raised his OPS to .785 through 268 plate appearances.