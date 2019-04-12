Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Lands on injured list
Sanchez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain Friday.
Sanchez wasn't in the lineup Wednesday due to the injury, but he did appear off the bench and said that he wasn't particularly worried about the issue. The Yankees evidently decided the problem was bad enough to keep Sanchez out for at least a brief stretch, so he'll join the team's long list of players on the injured list. The assignment is backdated to Thursday, so he could return as soon as April 21, though the team hasn't released a specific timeline. Kyle Higashioka was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move and will back up Austin Romine until Sanchez returns.
