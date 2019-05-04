Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Launches 11th homer

Sanchez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a 7-3 defeat by the Twins on Saturday.

Serving as the designated hitter, the 26-year-old absolutely crushed his homer to left-center field in the eighth inning to draw the Yankees to within three runs. Sanchez is tied for second in MLB with 11 homers after leaving the yard five times in his last six games. He holds a .271/.354/.771 slash line this season.