Sanchez will sit for Game 4 of the ALDS against the Rays on Thursday.

It's been quite a fall from grace for the catcher, who sits in favor of Kyle Higashioka for the third time this series. It's not hard to see why the Yankees don't want Sanchez in the lineup in an elimination game, as he's gone 1-for-8 with four strikeouts this postseason after hitting a miserable .147/.253/.365 during the regular season.