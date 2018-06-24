Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Likely headed to DL with groin strain
Sanchez suffered a groin strain in Sunday's game against the Rays and is likely headed to the disabled list, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
He will get an MRI on Monday, and the move to the DL will likely be made once those results are obtained. Sanchez went 0-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout before grounding into a double play in the top of the 10th inning. He was then replaced by Austin Romine behind the dish in the bottom of the 10th inning, so he presumably suffered the injury running to first base on the groundout. Romine should serve as the primary catcher while Sanchez is out, and Kyle Higashioka will likely be recalled from Triple-A to serve as the backup if Sanchez does indeed land on the disabled list.
