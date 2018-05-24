Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Makes pinch-hitting appearance
Sanchez (calf) struck out as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning of Wednesday's 12-10 loss to the Rangers.
The Yankees held Sanchez out of the lineup a day after he experienced cramping in his right calf. The fact that Sanchez was able to come off the bench for an at-bat suggests that the calf issue isn't anything overly worrisome, making it likely that he'll reenter the starting nine Friday against the Angels as the Yankees' catcher or designated hitter.
