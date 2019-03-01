Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Makes spring debut Friday
Sanchez (shoulder) will start behind the plate and bat cleanup in Friday's spring game against the Orioles, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Sanchez took part in a simulated game Thursday, which cleared the way for his spring training debut Friday. There was some thought the 26-year-old would be eased into the lineup as the designated hitter, but he will instead jump straight into things at catcher, which is a great sign for the status of his surgically repaired left shoulder.
