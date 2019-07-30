Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Making good progress

Sanchez (groin) is doing better than anticipated but likely won't be able to return when first eligible Saturday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Sanchez has been out for a week due to a groin strain. He's resumed running and hitting but will apparently require more than four more days before he's ready to go. Austin Romine and Kyle Higashioka have split time behind the plate in his absence.

