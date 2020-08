Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Rays.

The catcher is supplying his usual power numbers with five homers and nine RBI through 20 games, but the long balls account for over half his hits, sticking Sanchez with a .138 batting average. At some point his luck on balls in play should improve, but he hasn't hit above .232 since 2017, so don't expect too dramatic a turnaround.