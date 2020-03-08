Yankees' Gary Sanchez: May return Tuesday
Manager Aaron Boone (back) said he hopes Sanchez (back) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The 27-year-old isn't listed on the travel roster for Monday's matchup with the Phillies, but he was able to participate in catching drills Sunday. Sanchez reported some soreness in his lower back Saturday after catching back-to-back days, but the issue doesn't appear to be a serious concern. Barring any continuing problems, there shouldn't be a question regarding is availability for Opening Day.
