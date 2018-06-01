Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Not in Friday's lineup
Sanchez is out of the lineup for Friday's game in Baltimore, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.
That's back-to-back games on the bench for Sanchez, who had started the previous six games. The 25-year-old has 12 home runs and 35 RBI on the season, but is currently mired in a 2-for-24 slump.
