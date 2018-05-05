Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Not in Saturday's lineup

Sanchez is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against Cleveland.

Sanchez will retreat to the bench following 13 straight starts in the lineup as Austin Romine will handle the assignment behind the plate for Sonny Gray. Over 29 games this season, Sanchez is hitting .205/.288/.518 with nine home runs and 28 RBI.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories