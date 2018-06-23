Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Not in Saturday's lineup

Sanchez is out of the lineup against Tampa Bay on Saturday, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.

Sanchez will take a seat as Austin Romine sets up behind the plate to catch Sonny Gray during Saturday's matinee. Over 62 games this year, Sanchez is slashing .194/.292/.441 with 14 home runs and 41 RBI. Look for him to return to the lineup Sunday.