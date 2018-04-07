Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Not in Saturday's lineup
Sanchez (calf) is out of the lineup against the Orioles on Saturday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
It would've been surprising to see Sanchez in the lineup after exiting Friday's contest with a calf injury in the 14th inning. Though it seems to be just a cramp, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, the team will take it easy on their star backstop, especially after catching 256 balls Friday night. Consider him day-to-day for Sunday's series finale. Austin Romine will draw the start in his stead.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...