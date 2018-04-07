Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Not in Saturday's lineup

Sanchez (calf) is out of the lineup against the Orioles on Saturday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

It would've been surprising to see Sanchez in the lineup after exiting Friday's contest with a calf injury in the 14th inning. Though it seems to be just a cramp, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, the team will take it easy on their star backstop, especially after catching 256 balls Friday night. Consider him day-to-day for Sunday's series finale. Austin Romine will draw the start in his stead.