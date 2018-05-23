Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Sanchez (calf) is not a part of Wednesday's starting lineup against the Rangers, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.

Sanchez exited Tuesday's matchup with calf cramps in the sixth inning, although the Yankees don't believe it's a serious issue. The 25-year-old backstop should be good to go for the weekend series against the Angels, following a scheduled off day Thursday. Austin Romine will draw the start behind the dish and bat eighth during Wednesday's series finale.