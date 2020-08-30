Sanchez is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets.
Sanchez went 0-for-4 during the matinee and now has a .123/.245/.321 slash line through 26 games this season. Erik Kratz will work behind the plate for the Yankees in the nightcap.
