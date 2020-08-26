site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Not starting Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Sanchez isn't in the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against Atlanta.
Sanchez went hitless in three at-bats during the Yankees' Game 1 loss, and he'll take a seat for the second game of the twin bill. Erik Kratz will start behind the dish in his place.
