Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Not starting Game 3
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Sanchez isn't in the lineup for Game 3 of the ALDS against the Rays on Wednesday.
Sanchez went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts during Game 2 on Tuesday, and he'll get a breather for the third game of the series. Kyle Higashioka will take over behind the plate.
