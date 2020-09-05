site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Not starting nightcap
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Sanchez isn't starting Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Orioles.
Game 1 of the twin bill lasted nine innings, and Sanchez will get to rest for the nightcap. Erik Kratz will start behind the plate.
