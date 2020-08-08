site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Not starting second game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Sanchez isn't in the lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays.
Sanchez will hit the bench after going 0-for-2 with two walks and one strikeout in the first game of Saturday's twin bill. Erik Kratz will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
