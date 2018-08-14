Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Not yet running at full speed

Sanchez no longer feels pain in his groin but is not yet running at 100 percent Tuesday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Sanchez is back in the Bronx to continue his rehab, but his return doesn't appear to be imminent. His recovery timeline is not yet clear. The Yankees are likely being cautious, as he lasted just four days before re-injuring his groin last time he returned from the disabled list. Austin Romine will continue to deputize in his absence.